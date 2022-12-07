Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $482,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $60.98.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

