Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.3% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 489,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS OMFS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 26,191 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

