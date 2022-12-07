Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys Shares of 14,114 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 246,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,549. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

