Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys Shares of 110,913 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 2.0% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $14,044,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,599. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.