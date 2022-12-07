Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.1 %

BMAY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,061. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22.

