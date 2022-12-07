Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $251.88. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,403. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.