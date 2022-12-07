Collaborative Holdings Management LP Takes $4.81 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Kanzhun accounts for 5.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.05% of Kanzhun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after buying an additional 298,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ traded down 0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 96,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,464. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of 9.74 and a twelve month high of 43.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun Company Profile

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.