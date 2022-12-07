Collaborative Holdings Management LP Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Beauty Health makes up 3.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Beauty Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Beauty Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Beauty Health by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 34,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

