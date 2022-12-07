Codex Capital L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises about 1.3% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.19. 104,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $399.10.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,773 shares of company stock valued at $36,697,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

