Codex Capital L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.9% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co grew its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 419.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

MA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,346. The company has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

