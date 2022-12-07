Coastwise Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.18. 231,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

