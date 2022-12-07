Coastwise Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after buying an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 913,421 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 951,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after purchasing an additional 554,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 420,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,750,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 46,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

