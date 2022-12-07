Coastwise Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 517,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

