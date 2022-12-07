Coastwise Capital Group LLC Has $219,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.36. 212,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,902. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

