Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 100.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4,286.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 67,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $92.23. 493,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,796,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

