Coastwise Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 58,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

