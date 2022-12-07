Coastwise Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
