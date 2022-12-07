Coastwise Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. 303,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.