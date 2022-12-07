Coastwise Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,388. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

