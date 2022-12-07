Cloudflare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 49,966 put options on the company. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 22,428 put options.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. 142,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,910. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,959 shares of company stock valued at $23,626,875 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

