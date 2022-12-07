Clear Sky Advisers LLC Takes Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Innoviz Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVZ. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,230 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,065 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,806,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,954. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Innoviz Technologies

A number of brokerages have commented on INVZ. Westpark Capital began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

