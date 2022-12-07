Clear Sky Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tritium DCFC were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth approximately $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCFC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 9.8 %

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Shares of DCFC stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 25,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,377. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

