Clear Sky Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 3.3% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average of $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $320.62.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

