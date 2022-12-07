Clear Sky Advisers LLC Buys 5,700 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

NYSE GNRC traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average is $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

