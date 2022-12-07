Clear Sky Advisers LLC Buys 10,700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 535.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.7% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
