Clear Sky Advisers LLC Buys 10,700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 535.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.7% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $163.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,955. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

