Clear Sky Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fisker worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fisker by 6.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Fisker by 8,423.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 151,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 149,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208 in the last 90 days. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker Price Performance

FSR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 138,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.