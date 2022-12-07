Clear Sky Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 32,000 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. First Solar makes up 1.9% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,338. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.95 and a beta of 1.28. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.