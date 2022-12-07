Claar Advisors LLC Sells 20,050 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Claar Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Marriott International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.77. 55,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.84. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.