Claar Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Claar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.66. 15,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

