Civic Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Civic has a total market cap of $100.54 million and $4.82 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $959.26 or 0.05634824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00505667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.64 or 0.30490552 BTC.

About Civic

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.