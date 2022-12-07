Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Cito Capital Group LLC decreased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,448. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

