Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of PML traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

