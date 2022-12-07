Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 1.9 %

General Mills stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 186,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,498. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

