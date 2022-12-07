Cito Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $308.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $632.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.32.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.