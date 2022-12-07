Cito Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 938,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,684,323. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

