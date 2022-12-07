Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.72

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CPHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 13339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

