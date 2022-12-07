Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Chart Industries comprises about 1.8% of Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Sky Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Chart Industries Stock Performance
GTLS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,227. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
