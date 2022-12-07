Chainlink 1-Day Volume Reaches $254.86 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00041434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.58 billion and $254.86 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $959.26 or 0.05634824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00505667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.64 or 0.30490552 BTC.

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

