Certified Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 301,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,755. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

