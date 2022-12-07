Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 346,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,967. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

