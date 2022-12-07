Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $619,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.