Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.