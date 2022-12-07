Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

IWR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 102,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

