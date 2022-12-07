Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.58. 79,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,572. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.