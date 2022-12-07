Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 11,244 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 117,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $21.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.