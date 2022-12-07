Centiva Capital LP Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $128.41. 57,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

