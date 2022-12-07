Centiva Capital LP Makes New $12.73 Million Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,449,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.79% of Embraer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Embraer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 59,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Embraer by 18.6% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Embraer by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,149. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 126.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Embraer had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

