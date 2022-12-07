Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of South Pacific Resources worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 4,107.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in South Pacific Resources by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,462,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

NYSE:SPB traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.51. South Pacific Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. South Pacific Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

