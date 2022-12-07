Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,023 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 981.4% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Price Performance

BTWN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of -0.13.

Bridgetown Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.