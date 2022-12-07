Centiva Capital LP Acquires 5,857 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.05.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.18. 215,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,136. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

