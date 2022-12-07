Centerstone Investors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Centerstone Investors LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 4.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $828.92. 38,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,608. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $791.43 and a 200-day moving average of $713.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

